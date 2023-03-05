Video: Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo separated backstage at UFC 285: ‘I’m going to bury you’

Things got a bit heated backstage at UFC 285 between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and upcoming opponent Henry Cejudo.

Both fighters attended Saturday night’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and are scheduled to fight for the 135-pound title on May 6 at UFC 288. In a video captured by UFC broadcast partner ESPN, Sterling and Cejudo were shown talking trash and being separated by security.

Check out the video below.

Things are heating up between Cejudo and Sterling backstage at #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/Nr3hAX6XiR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

“May 6, I’m going to bury your ass,” Cejudo told Sterling. “May 6, I’m going to bury you — corny ass.”

“I’m going to make you my little b****,” Sterling responded.

“Shut up, get out of here,” Cejudo said.

The fight was initially targeted for UFC 287 on April 8 but was pushed back a month after Sterling received treatment for a nagging injury. It will be Sterling’s third title defense. Sterling captured the belt via disqualification against Petr Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021 then defeated Yan in a closely contested rematch at UFC 274 in April 2022. “Funk Master” went on to finish T.J. Dillashaw at October’s UFC 280 event in his most recent outing.

Cejudo will make his first appearance since coming out of retirement in hopes of regaining the championship he vacated following his stoppage win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in April 2020. The Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion enters the targeted matchup on a six-fight win streak, and hasn’t lost inside the octagon since a split decision to Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight bout at the TUF 24 Finale in December 2016.