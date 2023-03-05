Full TUF 31 cast revealed, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as coaches

The cast for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter has been revealed — and it features some fresh faces, as well as a slew of familiar names.

During Saturday’s UFC 285 broadcast, the promotion revealed the participants going through the reality show in hopes of earning a UFC contract — or in some cases, a return to the octagon. Former two-division champ Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler serve as coaches, and will fight each other sometime in 2023.

This season’s participants compete in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions. Former UFC fighters Timur Valiev, Hunter Azure, and Brad Katona are included in the 135-pound division, while names such as Jason Knight, Roosevelt Roberts, and Kurt Holobaugh are part of the 155-pound lineup.

The season premiere is scheduled for May 30 on ESPN+. Check out the full cast below.

Bantamweight

Hunter Azure

Timur Valiev

Brad Katona

Mando Gutierrez

Trevor Wells

Carlos Vera

Rico DiSciullo

Cody Gibson

Lightweight