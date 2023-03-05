UFC 285 post-fight show: Reaction to Jon Jones, Alexa Grasso’s championship-winning finishes

Jon Jones needed just over two minutes to add UFC heavyweight champion to his impressive list of career accomplishments as he submitted Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285. Prior to that, Alexa Grasso came through with her own submission victory to end the dominant flyweight title reign of Valentina Shevchenko.

Following a memorable pay-per-view event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti and Jed Meshew react to Jones’ impressive return to the octagon for the first time in over three years, how a fight between the new heavyweight titleholder and former champ Stipe Miocic could go, Grasso’s incredible performance to pull of a big upset, and where the loss leaves Shevchenko.

Additionally, topics include Shavkat Rakhmonov’s third-round stoppage win over Geoff Neal and what could be next for him, Bo Nickal’s successful octagon debut, Cody Garbrandt winning his fight with Trevin Jones but still adding many more questions about his future, and more.

Watch the UFC 285 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.