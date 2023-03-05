 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ian Garry details running into hero Conor McGregor backstage after UFC 285 win

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS — UFC welterweight Ian Garry talks about his stoppage win over Song Kenan at UFC 285 and his experience running into his hero Conor McGregor backstage at the pay-per-view event.

