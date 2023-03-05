 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bo Nickal responds to Jamie Pickett’s possible appeal after UFC 285: ‘I’m not a cheater’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight Bo Nickal reacts to Jamie Pickett’s reported intention to appeal the result of their UFC 285 fight, how Nickal felt about his performance, and what comes next in his career.

