UFC 285 post-fight bonuses: Geoff Neal gets special exception from Dana White

Fighters who miss weight are not eligible for post-fight performance bonuses, but UFC President Dana White made an exception for Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Neal missed weight for his pay-per-view fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov and lost via third-round submission at Saturday’s event. Rakhmonov was a frontrunner for a $50,000 bonus, but White announced afterward that Neal would also receive his share of a “Fight of the Night” nod.

“I dont’ give a s***, I’m paying him anyway,” White said at the post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There were three “Performance of the Night” bonuses handed out for $50,000 each. They included: