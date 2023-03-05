 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Bones is back!!!‘: Fighters react to Jon Jones’ quick submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 285: Jones v Gane Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones made it look easy against Ciryl Gane, returning from a three-year layoff to submit the former interim heavyweight champion in the first round of their title fight at UFC 285.

Gane was no match for Jones when the fight hit the canvas, which didn’t take long, and tapped quickly when the former light heavyweight kingpin slapped on a guillotine choke against the fence. It was all over at 2:04 of the first round, making Jones the heavyweight champ and reinforcing his status as the GOAT of MMA.

Next up for Jones appears to be a title defense against ex-champ Stipe Miocic, who currently holds the record for title defenses at heavyweight with three.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

