‘Bones is back!!!‘: Fighters react to Jon Jones’ quick submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones made it look easy against Ciryl Gane, returning from a three-year layoff to submit the former interim heavyweight champion in the first round of their title fight at UFC 285.

Gane was no match for Jones when the fight hit the canvas, which didn’t take long, and tapped quickly when the former light heavyweight kingpin slapped on a guillotine choke against the fence. It was all over at 2:04 of the first round, making Jones the heavyweight champ and reinforcing his status as the GOAT of MMA.

Next up for Jones appears to be a title defense against ex-champ Stipe Miocic, who currently holds the record for title defenses at heavyweight with three.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Good job Jonny Boy



Sincerely,

The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Bones is back!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

That's the GOAT don't get it twisted #UFC285 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

Wow that was too freaking easy. Man Gane tapped so fast. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

Way too easy ! @JonnyBones — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) March 5, 2023

Not fun but it’s a finish — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) March 5, 2023

That was quick.

The Champ is back ⚠️

#UFC285 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 5, 2023

Whoa the goat is back — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

John fooking bones +100 underdog….. god dammm… I would bet my house if I could….. damned be you James Krause #ufc #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 15, 2023

Jones did say itd look easy #UFC285 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 5, 2023

That was easy Jon Jones — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023

That was anticlimactic #UFC285 — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) March 5, 2023

Maybe gane does only practice when he has a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

The fucking after a 3 year layoff!! @ufc — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) March 5, 2023

Talk about an epic return to the octagon! Easy work! #UFC285 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023

Jones is currently GOAT and it can’t be argued #UFC285 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 5, 2023

WOW Jones is Badass ….

We have a new HW Champion of the world #UFC285 #andnew — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

I mean he’s Jon Jones!!! Congratulations Champ!!!#UFC285 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 5, 2023

Honestly, people who thought Gane would be able to do anything on the ground against Jones is insane. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023

@ciryl_gane goddamn! Bro you looked more scared than Jones wife after some cocaine..



Wtf bro!!! Although real talk Jones is a scary mother fucker.. pound for pound best fighter to ever grace a octagon..... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 5, 2023

G.O.A.T. — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) March 5, 2023

Made it look easy out there after being gone for 3 years and moving up a weight ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy! #ufc285 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023