‘Bones is back!!!‘: Fighters react to Jon Jones’ quick submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones made it look easy against Ciryl Gane, returning from a three-year layoff to submit the former interim heavyweight champion in the first round of their title fight at UFC 285.
Gane was no match for Jones when the fight hit the canvas, which didn’t take long, and tapped quickly when the former light heavyweight kingpin slapped on a guillotine choke against the fence. It was all over at 2:04 of the first round, making Jones the heavyweight champ and reinforcing his status as the GOAT of MMA.
Next up for Jones appears to be a title defense against ex-champ Stipe Miocic, who currently holds the record for title defenses at heavyweight with three.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.
Good job Jonny Boy— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023
Sincerely,
The heavyweight king
Bones is back!!!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023
That's the GOAT don't get it twisted #UFC285— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023
Wow that was too freaking easy. Man Gane tapped so fast.— Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023
Way too easy ! @JonnyBones— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) March 5, 2023
Not fun but it’s a finish— Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) March 5, 2023
That was quick.— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 5, 2023
The Champ is back ⚠️
#UFC285
Whoa the goat is back— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023
John fooking bones +100 underdog….. god dammm… I would bet my house if I could….. damned be you James Krause #ufc #mma— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 15, 2023
Jones did say itd look easy #UFC285— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 5, 2023
That was easy Jon Jones— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023
That was anticlimactic #UFC285— Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) March 5, 2023
Maybe gane does only practice when he has a fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023
The fucking after a 3 year layoff!! @ufc— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) March 5, 2023
Talk about an epic return to the octagon! Easy work! #UFC285— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023
Jones is currently GOAT and it can’t be argued #UFC285— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 5, 2023
WOW Jones is Badass ….— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023
We have a new HW Champion of the world #UFC285 #andnew
I mean he’s Jon Jones!!! Congratulations Champ!!!#UFC285— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 5, 2023
Honestly, people who thought Gane would be able to do anything on the ground against Jones is insane.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023
@ciryl_gane goddamn! Bro you looked more scared than Jones wife after some cocaine..— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 5, 2023
Wtf bro!!! Although real talk Jones is a scary mother fucker.. pound for pound best fighter to ever grace a octagon.....
G.O.A.T.— Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) March 5, 2023
Made it look easy out there after being gone for 3 years and moving up a weight !— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023
Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy! #ufc285— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023
Wow goat jon jones— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) March 5, 2023
Loading comments...