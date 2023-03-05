Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane in lightning quick fashion to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event

Jon Jones is back and now he’s the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Following a three-year long layoff, the fighter often called the greatest of all time proved why he’s so revered by his peers as he dismantled Ciryl Gane inside the first round to claim the heavyweight title and cement himself in history as a two-division champion.

Jones looked as dominant as ever and it only took him a single takedown to snatch a guillotine choke that trapped Gane against the cage with the Frenchman tapping out to end the fight at just 2:04 in the opening round.

“I’m so excited,” Jones said with the heavyweight title wrapped around his waist. “I’ve been working for this for a long time. A lot of people thought I wouldn’t even be coming back. I’ve been faithful to my goal. I’ve been faithful to the mission.

“I had a strong conviction if I were to get him down to the ground, the fight would be in my area. I’ve been wrestling since I was 12 years old and I feel stronger and more comfortable, especially on the ground than ever. I actually felt a little goofy on the feet, it’s been a while. But once I got my hands on him, I knew that’s where I’m most comfortable and I could take control.”

Despite concerns about ring rust, Jones wasted no time taking the center of the cage and putting pressure on Gane as he looked to close the distance and take away his opponent’s best weapons on the feet. Gane tried to circle away but Jones just refused to give him any space to work.

From there, Jones quickly swooped inside to take the fight to the ground and Gane would never get up again.

While Gane tried to scramble free, Jones was just too good with his control as he kept transitioning into new positions to prevent an escape. Eventually as Gane turned with his back against the cage, Jones mounted him and then saw an opening to slip his arm under the chin for the guillotine choke.

With visions of his Lyoto Machida fight dancing in his head — except this time he was on the ground rather than standing — Jones just tightened up the submission and with Gane trapped against the cage, he had no choice but to tap out. It was an awe inspiring performance from Jones, especially as he made quick work of Gane in the first round.

Jones now joins Daniel Cormier and Randy Couture as fighters who have held both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.

It was quite an achievement for Jones but it doesn’t appear he’s going to take much time to celebrate with designs already made on his next fight potentially at UFC 290 in July.

“You all want to see me beat up, Stipe?” Jones shouted to the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re training my guy. You’re the greatest heavyweight of all time and that’s what I want. I want you real bad.”

Stoic as ever, Miocic essentially shrugged as he sat cageside but all signs are pointing towards the Ohio native setting up a long awaited showdown with Jones later this year with the UFC heavyweight title going up for grabs.