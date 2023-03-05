‘Stop throwing spinning s***‘: Fighters react to Alexa Grasso shocking Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285

One mistake cost Valentina Shevchenko the UFC flyweight title at UFC 285.

After a slow start, Shevchenko’s wrestling was her secret weapon against Alexa Grasso. But a spinning back-kick gave Grasso the chance to take her back and sink a rear-naked choke at 4:34 of Round 4, giving UFC fans another huge title upset in deep waters.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

Big win! Congrats Grasso that was a great fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Wow Mexico got another one — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

SHE DID IT!!!! #UFC285 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 5, 2023

LET'S FUCKING GO!!!!!! — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 5, 2023

Holy shitttttt.. Viva Mexicooooooo!! — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 5, 2023

Wow that’s why u don’t spin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

Mexico has a Women’s flyweight champion …great finish by @AlexaGrasso #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

Wow !!!! What an amazing read. We have a new flyweight queen #UFC285 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 5, 2023

That speed of how quickly Grasso put the hooks in to took take her back was wild! Crazy upset! #UFC285 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023

What I say vamos Mexico !!! Congrats @AlexaGrasso @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 5, 2023

OMG I didn’t see that coming #UFC285 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) March 5, 2023

Man I don’t even know what to say about that, freaking crazy. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

What a transition for Alexa Grasso to dethrone the Champ! #AndNew — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Stop throwing spinning shit! #UFC285 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023

What a fight both ladies #AndNew — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 5, 2023