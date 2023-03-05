 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Stop throwing spinning s***‘: Fighters react to Alexa Grasso shocking Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 285: Shevchenko v Grasso Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

One mistake cost Valentina Shevchenko the UFC flyweight title at UFC 285.

After a slow start, Shevchenko’s wrestling was her secret weapon against Alexa Grasso. But a spinning back-kick gave Grasso the chance to take her back and sink a rear-naked choke at 4:34 of Round 4, giving UFC fans another huge title upset in deep waters.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting