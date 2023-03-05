Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) looked to make her eighth consecutive defense of the belt against Alexa Grasso (15-3) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: Grasso lands a leg kick as they size each other up. Shevchenko fires a counter left that gives Grasso pause. Spinning backfist by the champion followed by a left kick to the body. High spin kick by Shevchenko doesn’t come close to landing. Grasso sticking with leg kicks to establish range. “Valentina” chant rings out.

Nice lunging left lands for Grasso. Another good left by Grasso, but Shevchenko counters with a right hand. Grasso goes to the left again. Shevchenko strikes with a jab. Big 1-2 lands for Grasso and Shevchenko felt that one. Shevchenko steadies herself and lands a pair of inside leg kicks, then a quick combo. Grasso throwing punches confidently from distance. Another right lands for Grasso. She’s keeping her legs way back to limit Shevchenko’s grappling options.

There’s a left hand for the champion, then a body kick. Glancing backfist connects for Shevchenko. Grasso shoots in for a takedown, but Shevchenko shoots right back up. Knees to the body by Grasso and she blocks a throw as the first round ends. Good round for the challenger.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Grasso

Round 2: Shevchenko already busier to start this round, but she has to respect Grasso’s power. Slick level change by Shevchenko and she takes Grasso down. Grasso quick to set up her defense as Shevchekno works from inside guard. Both women throwing light punches to the other’s body. Shevchenko advances to side control. Grasso tries to circle out of it, but Shevchenko manages the her weight and balance beautifully.

Shevchenko looking to set up the crucifix. A bit of a stalemate here with Shevchenko just patiently holding position. Grasso kicks off the fence and gets out of side control, maneuvers onto her knees, and gets the fight back to the feet. Inside leg kick by Shevchenko. She’s getting her jab going. Grasso throwing some wild strikes from distance, Shevchenko just circling away. Good combination by Grasso.

The champ gets a body lock and drives forward for another takedown. Shevchenko in half guard. Not much significant offense there as the round comes to a close.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Shevchenko. Overall, 19-19

Round 3: Grasso jabs to the body. She hits a counter left as Shevchenko fires. Straight right scores for Grasso. Shevchenko with a sharp jab. Grasso walks right into a hard 1-2 combination from the champion. Grasso absorbs a jab as she overextends, but manages to slip a punch in. Shevchenko changes levels again and puts Grasso on her back.

Shevchenko unable to posture up as Grasso controls one of her arms. That’s an active guard from the challenger. Heavy right scores for Shevchenko. She’s starting to time that ground-and-pound. Questionable standup from Herzog while Shevchenko was in the middle of throwing strikes. No problem though as she takes Grasso down. Now there’s an arguably illegal ground kick by Grasso.

Shevchenko takes the back and she’s throwing punches with her free hand as Grasso fights a choke. Scramble by Grasso and she attempts a guillotine, but there’s nothing there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Shevchenko. Overall, 29-28 Shevchenko

Round 4: Grasso beats Shevchenko to the punch with that right hand, then she blocks a takedown from long range. Shevchenko keeping Grasso at bay with the jab. Quick inside leg kick by the champ. She lands a kick to the body as Grasso separates. Jab by Shevchenko. Grasso evades another takedown.

Grasso with a takedown attempt. She drives Shevchenko to the fence and it’s an underhook battle. Shevchenko pushes her off, she hits a knee to the body. Another jab lands for Shevchenko, then another. Grasso hasn’t been able to connect with that power in this round. Shevchenko whiffs on a spinning back kick and Grasso immediately takes her back.

Grasso fighting for a choke but she can’t get the arm under the chin. She’s not giving up though and that is getting TIGHT. Grasso ramps up the pressure and it looks like Shevchenko might have to tap. And she does!

NEW CHAMPION!!! ALEXA GRASSO HAS DONE IT!!!

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 4, 4:34