UFC 285 live blog: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, the vacant heavyweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones is back — and this time he’s trying his hand at heavyweight. Widely considered the greatest light heavyweight of all-time and in the conversation for greatest fighter ever, Jones has spent the last three years away from the cage, after vacating his light heavyweight title in 2020. What will the all-time great look like after such an extended layoff and in a new weight class? No one can say. Fortunately, we’re about to find out.

Related Get Latest UFC 285 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Gane, meanwhile, was not the first choice, or even the second, for Jones’ return opponent. Originally, the UFC wanted to put together the long-awaited superfight with Francis Ngannou, but after the promotion was unable to re-sign their heavyweight champion, and Stipe Miocic was unavailable, the former interim heavyweight champion got the call. Now Gane hopes to take this second chance to claim a full UFC title, and to hand Jon Jones his first non-controversial loss.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.