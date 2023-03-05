Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) made his heavyweight debut against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (11-2) with the vacant UFC heavyweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
France's very own!! @Ciryl_Gane aiming to spoil Jon Jones' return at #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/vnVEMUCHKN— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
BONES. IS. BACK. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/zKWOSdpBqY— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
There is NOTHING like a @BruceBuffer intro! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/e6s3Bb0299— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/2Y3SCgCtK6— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5
Current mood: #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/zqAe4TtF5H— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
A LIVING LEGEND! @JonnyBones just proved he’s the greatest of all time ☠️ #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/39miHeDyP6— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
For more on Jones vs. Gane, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Gane out in southpaw, Jones in orthodox, and the first strike of the bout is an immediate low blow from Gane that stops the action instantly. No doubt about it on the replay, landed low. Strong start.
After a brief break, we’re back at it. Jones is taking the center, Gane bouncing around the outside. Jones lands a right hand. And another. Gane caught on the end of that long reach.
Jones grabs a clinch as Gane is moving, ducks under to the back and immediately gets a takedown. Gane in turtle. Jones holding this position and looking for takedowns. Gane gets to the cage but Jones giving no quarter, and now he’s stepped over the legs, a la Khabib.
Jones attacking a guillotine. Gane sitting here but seems okay. I GUESS NOT BECAUSE CIRYL GANE TAPS!!!!! A TOTAL DEMOLITION. WOWWWWWW
