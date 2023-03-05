Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) made his heavyweight debut against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (11-2) with the vacant UFC heavyweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP



JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

