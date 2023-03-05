Ex-NFL star Le’Veon Bell to fight JMX at Misfits Boxing 6 on April 21

Le’Veon Bell has his next boxing matchup.
Misfits Boxing CEO KSI announced Saturday that the NFL star is set to fight Joel Morris — better known as YouTube personality “JMX” — on the upcoming Misfits Boxing 6 event on April 21 in New Orleans. A venue for the event was not announced.
See KSI’s tweet below.
MISFITS 006!!!! pic.twitter.com/hxaBqHFzLs— ksi (@KSI) March 4, 2023
Bell’s Misfits Boxing debut will be his third boxing match, following an amateur bout against fellow NFL star Adrian Peterson at Social Gloves 2 in September 2022 and a pro bout with former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall the following October on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard.
In his amateur debut, Bell scored a spectacular knockout of Peterson in the fifth-round. Bell’s pro debut didn’t go as smoothly as he lost a decision to Hall following four lackluster rounds of subpar action.
JMX has gone 4-0 to start his boxing career. In his most recent outing at Misfits Boxing 2 this past October, he defeated TikTok celebrity Ginty via third-round knockout in an exhibition bout.
Watch that finish here.
