‘Hit him with the bouncer choke‘: Fighters react to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s finish of Geoff Neal at UFC 285

Shavkat Rakhmonov was tested in a way he’d never before experienced against Geoff Neal, but he overcame in triumphant fashion with a third-round submission.

Rakhmonov upped his unbeaten streak to 17 fights with a rarely-seen standing bulldog choke of Neal, who traded brutal punishment with him over three rounds before falling to the mat at the 4:17 mark of the final frame.

Afterward, Rakhmonov called for a title shot or a showdown with loud-mouth Colby Covington.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Wow what a fight, that was fun!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

Man fight of the year — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

And still got the finish. Great performance by both guys #UFC285 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

Holy cow! What a savage. Good fight guys. #UFC285 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 5, 2023

Every bonus on the card just give it to Neal and Rak#UFC285 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 5, 2023

Damn. Hit him with the bouncer choke #UFC285 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

shavkat is a monster — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Give both of them money and then give Shavkat some extra for that finish! That fight was so good! #UFC285 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 5, 2023

There's a reason I was so stoked for this fight! Standing bulldog choke?! So sick #UFC285 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 5, 2023

WOW…What a crazy 3rd round & what a finish….Rakhmonov is a real deal #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

Wow! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 5, 2023

That was a cereal killer choke... #UFC285 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) March 5, 2023

Neal vs Rahkmonov is definitely fight of the night so far. Tough bastards right there. #UFC285 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 5, 2023

.@Jon_Anik said it best. Bit of a resemblance from the Burns vs Chimaev in both men. Tremendous fight! #UFC285 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 5, 2023