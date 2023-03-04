‘Not sure I’m sold on the Bo hype train‘: Fighters react to Bo Nickal’s octagon debut at UFC 285

Bo Nickal’s UFC debut lived up to the hype that came before it as the three-time NCAA wrestling champ steamrolled Jamie Pickett in UFC 285’s pay-per-view opener.
Apart from an obvious knee to Pickett’s groin, Nickal was flawless in using the skills that got him to the big show. Pickett didn’t put up much of a fight when Nickal decided to go for the takedown, and after a quick transition to back control, Nickal transitioned to an arm-triangle he finished at 2:54 of the opening frame.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Bo Nickal’s UFC debut at UFC 285.
Insane grappling by Bo #UFC285— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 5, 2023
Bo knows grappling but he don’t play tho!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023
He kneed homeboy right in the nuts #UFC285— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 5, 2023
That was very strange— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 5, 2023
Nut shot @NoBickal does it again #285— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 5, 2023
Quick and easy!! https://t.co/a97oKlPcZZ— Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023
Who you think they give him next?? #UFC285— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 5, 2023
Not sure I’m sold on the Bo hype train. He definitely got the tap but he also definitely knees Picket in the nuts #UFC285— CHRIS “GRITZ” GRUETZEMACHER (@sodapopfuzz) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal is the real deal! #UFC285— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 5, 2023
I hope @NoBickal inspires more elite wrestlers to make the transition to MMA. No better background in the sport #UFC285— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 5, 2023
