‘Not sure I’m sold on the Bo hype train‘: Fighters react to Bo Nickal’s octagon debut at UFC 285

By Steven Marrocco
Bo Nickal’s UFC debut lived up to the hype that came before it as the three-time NCAA wrestling champ steamrolled Jamie Pickett in UFC 285’s pay-per-view opener.

Apart from an obvious knee to Pickett’s groin, Nickal was flawless in using the skills that got him to the big show. Pickett didn’t put up much of a fight when Nickal decided to go for the takedown, and after a quick transition to back control, Nickal transitioned to an arm-triangle he finished at 2:54 of the opening frame.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Bo Nickal’s UFC debut at UFC 285.

