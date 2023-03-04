UFC 285 live blog: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, the middleweight main card opener on Saturday in Las Vegas.

One of the most decorated wrestlers to ever join the UFC, 27-year-old Bo Nickal is quite possibly the greatest prospect in MMA history. A three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and four-time finalist, Nickal is one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers of all-time, and after a short run on the senior circuit, has now made the move to MMA full-time. It’s going splendidly thus far, with Nickal scoring three stoppage wins (two on the Contender Series) in three professional fights, all in less than 65 seconds. Now Nickal makes his highly anticipated UFC debut, and we’ll see if he can keep up the run of dominance.

Related Get Latest UFC 285 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Like Nickal, Pickett twice fought on the Contender Series, but that’s about where the similarities end between the two. Pickett fell short in his first Contender Series bout, but rebounded his second time around and was then signed to the UFC, where he has gone 2-4, most recently getting stopped by Denis Tiuliulin this past September. If Pickett wants to keep his spot in the UFC, he may need to author an upset for the ages.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.