Video: Jake Gyllenhaal scores highlight-reel ‘knockout’ in ‘Road House’ taping during UFC 285

Jake Gyllenhaal wins as he brutally knocks out the middleweight champion #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/lk1jRUg52Q

Jake Gyllenhaal looked all the world like a UFC contender on Saturday. On film, anyway.

The Academy Award-nominated actor completed his fight week experience at UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, making the walk to the octagon and scoring a spectacular knockout as part of the shooting for the upcoming Road House remake, which also features UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Gyllenhaal and McGregor were both on-stage at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins where Gyllenhaal filmed a scene for the movie. On Saturday, Gyllenhaal — in the role of Elwood Dalton — filmed a fight scene, where he makes quick work of MMA veteran Jay Hieron (“Jack Harris”).

Watch the live filming above, courtesy of Sun Sport.

In the scene, Gyllenhaal looks to be in trouble as he’s backed up to the fence with Hieron throwing haymakers at him. But the actor responds with a powerful combination before ending the fight with a flying knee, possibly a tip of the cap to Jorge Masvidal’s memorable knockout of Ben Askren.

Watch another angle of the scene and Gyllenhaal’s entrance below.