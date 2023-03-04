UFC 285 live blog: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner, the main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

One of the most heralded lightweights to enter the octagon in years, Gamrot was the KSW lightweight and featherweight champion before signing with the UFC in 2020. After falling short by split decision in his debut, the Polish fighter rattled off four straight wins over quality opposition, moving himself into the lightweight title conversation. A decision loss to Beneil Dariush his most recent time out has put Gamrot on the back foot for the moment, but “Gamer” hopes to reinsert himself into the 155-pound title picture with another dominant win tonight.

Unlike Gamrot, Turner entered the UFC to little fanfare. Joining the promotion after a win on the Contender Series, Turner lost two of his first three bouts inside the octagon. Since then, though, “The Tarantula” has seemingly turned a corner, delivering five consecutive stoppage victories and showing the type of potential that has some fans believing the 27-year-old is a future champion.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.