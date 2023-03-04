UFC 285 live blog: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It’s been a tough weekend for Neal already, and he’s yet to even step foot in the cage. On Friday, Neal badly missed weight for this matchup, coming in four pounds over the 171-pound limit. As a result, Neal will forfeit 30 percent of his purse to Rakhmonov, and he still has to face one of the scariest prospects in MMA.

Related Get Latest UFC 285 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With a perfect 16-0 record, with 16 stoppage victories, Rakhmonov quickly made a name for himself after signing with the UFC by continuing his reign of dominance. Four opponents have fallen before the Kazakh fighter in just over two years in the promotion, and now “Nomad” hopes to cement himself as a future title challenger with a win over his highest-ranked opponent yet.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.