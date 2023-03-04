UFC 285 live blog: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso, the flyweight title fight Saturday in Las Vegas.

The No. 1 Pound-for-Pound female fighter in the world looks to move into rarefied air when she puts her title on the line against Grasso this weekend. Currently tied for fifth all-time in title defenses in the UFC at seven, a win over Grasso would move her into sole possession of that ranking, behind only Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre. But Grasso has other ideas.

Related Get Latest UFC 285 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Coming into this fight as a massive underdog, Grasso has earned her way to this opportunity. Sporting a 7-3 record in the UFC, Grasso is undefeated since moving up to flyweight, with wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, and Joanne Wood. Most recently, Grasso won a decision against Viviane Araujo in the main event of a Fight Night card back in October, setting her up for this shot at Shevchenko.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.