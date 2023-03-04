 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 285 live blog: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 285 Watch Party

This is the UFC 285 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso, the flyweight title fight Saturday in Las Vegas.

The No. 1 Pound-for-Pound female fighter in the world looks to move into rarefied air when she puts her title on the line against Grasso this weekend. Currently tied for fifth all-time in title defenses in the UFC at seven, a win over Grasso would move her into sole possession of that ranking, behind only Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre. But Grasso has other ideas.

Coming into this fight as a massive underdog, Grasso has earned her way to this opportunity. Sporting a 7-3 record in the UFC, Grasso is undefeated since moving up to flyweight, with wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, and Joanne Wood. Most recently, Grasso won a decision against Viviane Araujo in the main event of a Fight Night card back in October, setting her up for this shot at Shevchenko.

Check out the UFC 285 live blog below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting