Watch Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Welterweight contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) and Geoff Neal (15-5) collided on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

BANGER written all over it @HandzofSteelMMA vs @Rakhmonov1994 is next at #UFC285 ! [ LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/twBcYMJBkM ] pic.twitter.com/p5IdGINYNA

For more on Rakhmonov vs. Neal, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Rakhmonov comes out and almost immediately gets a clinch. We’re working along the fence right to start. But Neal change position and then we get to space. Rakhmonov lands a kick. Neal lands a left hand. Neal lands another. Neal getting the hands going early in this fight.

Neal charges in and Rakhmonov lands a pair of counter rights that earn some respect. Rakhmonov lands another right hand and now we’re clinched again. Rakhmonov tries a trip but Neal defends. Neal doing very well in these positions. And we break.

Back in space and Rakhmonov lands a nice right hand over the guard. Head kick from Neal! Rakhmonov firing back and landing heat! We’re getting after it now!

Neal continues to land the right hand. Rakhmonov fitting counters in the betweens. And Rakhmonov doesn’t seem to have a mouthpiece. Neal lands another crisp right hand. And a 1-2. Neal is getting that right hand to land. And a big one!

Head kick from Rakhmonov glances and Neal is hurt! Rakhmonov immediately grabs a clinch and Neal appears to be cut open. Neal recovering and he turns the position. Herb Dean stops the bout to get Rakhmonov’s mouthpiece.

We restart and Rakhmonov lands a big knee! Back to the clinch. Rakhmonov with another knee! And a combo! Rakhmonov starting to gather momentum and he’s stalking Neal.

Neal lands a left of his own! Swinging to end the round. That was real dang fun.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Rakhmonov.

Round 2: Neal did a great job in the clinches, but Rakhmonov’s striking was extremely successful. He simply gave no quarter. And Neal might be wearing down some.

Rakhmonov takes the center to start again and he’s pumping the jab out sharply. He’s lancing with that. And corralling Neal to the fence. Rakhmonov working to the body. Neal sitting down on big counters. But Rakhmonov is just marching through it all.

Neal is fighting back in here, but Rakhmonov has more artillery. And we’re back to a clinch, where Rakhmonov is kneeing the body. Rakhmonov drops down for a single-leg. Neal defending well. Rakhmonov goes for a knee tap, but Neal fends it off!

Back in space though and Rakhmonov is staying on him. Left lands for Neal. Big counters from Neal. Rakhmonov stays in his face though, working the jab. And body shots.

Neal lands a big counter! Rakhmonov shakes it out and eats another! Rakhmonov has to reset after that. But he’s right back to it and he lands a nice elbow coming forward. Neal cannot keep Rakhmonov off him and he’s cut decently badly by the left eye. Another clinch but Neal isn’t letting anything happen.

Rakhmonov keeps the pressure up. Jab, body kick, knee on the inside. Neal lands a 2-3! But he doesn’t seem able to hurt Rakhmonov. Now Neal grabs a clinch, maybe to take a breath. He’s bleeding and tired.

Big stepping knee for Rakhmonov. 1-2, 1-2. Neal lands a left, but he’s landing one for every 2 he eats. Without some sort of real weapon, he can’t contest this fight on even terms.

Big shot from Rakhmonov. And a big knee. Neal lands again. Rakhmonov lands a knee before the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Rakhmonov, 20-18 overall.

Round 3: This is everything you would have hopes to see from Rakhmonov. Showing a gas tank, diverse, dangerous striking, and the ability to elevate his game.

Neal’s corner is trying to inspire him for the third round, but he’s going to need something special.

Neal comes out on the lead to start. But Rakhmonov wins the footwork and gets Neal backing up. And a head kick from Rakhmonov. Neal lands a left. Spinning wheel kick from Rakhmonov just misses. Neal lands a big right hand that rocks Rakhmonov!!!!!

He got caught odd-stepping and Rakhmonov chicken legged. Rakhmonov goes for a clinch! Neal fending it off and now he’s firing again. Another shot from Neal! Rakhmonov looking a little rough. He grabs another clinch.

Neal trying to disengage, but Rakhmonov is holding on tightly here. Soaking up time, recovering. Neal trying to work off it and finally gets some space, but Rakhmonov stays right on him again. Knee from Rakhmonov. Neal’s corner is screaming at him to dig an underhook and get away. Rakhmonov lands a nasty knee.

And another on the break. Neal has 2:30 to do something. But Rakhmonov has his legs under him now. And Rakhmonov hurts Neal! Right hand puts Neal on skates!!!

Neal firing back! Rakhmonov brawling inside and he gets Neal to the cage. Rakhmonov landing elbows, clubbing him. Rakhmonov grabs a lock and tries for a trip but Neal doesn’t go down! Rakhmonov still has the back though and he’s chipping knees in to the legs from this waistlock.

Neal bleeding badly out of his nose. Rakhmonov simply too much for Neal, who has fought well.

Rakhmonov grabs a choke from the side!!!!! Like a standing bulldog choke and Rakhmonov gets the tap with short time!!!!!!! INSANE

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal by submission (standing bulldog choke) at 4:17 of Round 3.