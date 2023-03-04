Watch Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion Bo Nickal (4-0) made his highly-anticipated UFC debut against fellow Contender Series product Jamie Pickett (13-9) on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

