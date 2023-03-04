Watch Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 285, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane took place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion Bo Nickal (4-0) made his highly-anticipated UFC debut against fellow Contender Series product Jamie Pickett (13-9) on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
BO NICKAL IS HIM@NoBickal | #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/ZilUEt8CiM— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
Another first-round finish for Bo Nickal #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/BOIZ0mVaTI— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 5, 2023
The future is EXTREMELY bright for @NoBickal #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/p1w0V1wBBd— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
For more on Nickal vs. Pickett, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Nickal comes out, and immediately throws a kick. He slips to the canvas but he’s back up and grabs a clinch. He gets Pickett to the fence and Pickett is trying to fend him off but no joy. Nickal shucks Pickett down but Pickett fights it off. Only for a moment, Nickal now on a headlock.
Scramble and Nickal takes the back! That was quick! Nickal looking for the choke but Pickett staying game! Now Nickal gives up on it and moves to an arm-triangle. Pickett is still off on an angle of defense right now but that won’t last for long. Nickal adjusting and moving off to the edge of a half-guard.
Nickal tightening this up even more. He’s still off on a weird angle though. This is a control hold, but Pickett isn’t getting choked yet. Pickett showing no quit but Nickal continues to tighten it up and finally gets the tap.
Formulaic.
Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1.
