Drake drops $500,000 bet backing Jon Jones to finish Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

If Jon Jones believes in curses, he might want to avoid walking under any ladders ahead of UFC 285 because he might already have one strike against him.

Music superstar Drake, who notoriously wagers large sums of money on fights but doesn’t exactly have the best winning record, put down another hefty sum to back Jones in his upcoming showdown against Ciryl Gane on Saturday.

Drake posted a pair of bets on his Instagram page on Saturday showing he put down $500,000 on a Jones’ finish — $250,000 on a potential submission and another $250,000 on a knockout.

The prop bets for the finishes stand to pay out either $1.7 million or $1.3 million respectively if Jones gets the finish over Gane.

Of course, Drake wins nothing if Jones wins by decision or Gane pulls off the upset to become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

As far as Drake’s betting history, he’s had lots of issues picking fights in MMA over the years, which is why the “curse” moniker has stuck with him.

He famously plunked down a whopping $2 million bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira but “The Last Stylebender” ultimately lost via knockout in the fifth and final round. He’s also come up short in previous bets while wagering on Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and Jose Aldo.

While his losses probably earn more headlines than his wins, Drake hasn’t completely missed the target over the years including a massive parlay on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann ahead of their fights at UFC London while also winning with Adesanya previously when he competed at UFC 276.

It remains to be seen if Drake’s bet will pay off at UFC 285 as Jones seeks to return from a three-year absence while also trying to become heavyweight champion following the longest reign in UFC history while holding the light heavyweight title.