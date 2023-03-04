UFC 285 video: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane cold open

If this doesn't FIRE YOU UP for Saturday NOTHING WILL!!!!!!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/eBwkLPEb2u

The UFC 285 cold open video features the beginning of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones taking on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso collide in the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 285 fight card is as follows:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov