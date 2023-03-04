UFC 285 video: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane cold open

The UFC 285 cold open video features the beginning of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones taking on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso collide in the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC 285 fight card is as follows:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan
Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
