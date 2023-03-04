UFC 285 start time, TV schedule for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

The UFC 285 start time and TV schedule for the Jones vs. Gane fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a welterweight fight between Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov

The UFC 285 fight card then turns to ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A bantamweight contest between Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones headlines this portion of the event.

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

The UFC 285 pay-per-view event is headlined by a long-awaited heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. He returns following a three-year layoff to challenge former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the main event. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and airs exclusively on pay-per-view.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett