UFC 285 Results: Jones vs. Gane

MMA Fighting has UFC 285 results for the Jones vs. Gane fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes his much-anticipated return when he squares off against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 285 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan
Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
