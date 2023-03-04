UFC 285 Results: Jones vs. Gane

MMA Fighting has UFC 285 results for the Jones vs. Gane fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes his much-anticipated return when he squares off against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 285 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov