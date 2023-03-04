UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 285 event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is slated to crown a brand new UFC heavyweight champion after Francis Ngannou left the promotion and vacated the title. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make his heavyweight debut and compete for the first time in over three years against Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew, Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, and MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs to watch along with UFC 285 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her dominant reign as flyweight champion as she defends her title against Alexa Grasso.

UFC 285 also features a welterweight matchup between Geoff Neal and the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, along with a battle between exciting lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner.

The main card kicks off with the UFC debut of Penn State national champion wrestler Bo Nickal as he takes on fellow Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Jamie Pickett.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 285 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT in the video above.