Bellator 293 video: Luke Trainer nails marriage proposal after scoring upset submission win of Sullivan Cauley

Luke Trainer won it all on Friday night.

The English light heavyweight first beat the odds at Bellator 293 by submitting the undefeated Sullivan Cauley and then he followed that victory by proposing to his girlfriend to cap off his post-fight interview.

Watch Trainer’s win and proposal below.

A big night for Luke Trainer, who proposes to his girlfriend following his win! #SheSaidYes #Bellator293 | Watch LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/URVkAcDFbo — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 1, 2023

It was Trainer who looked like the hyped prospect early in the fight as he outworked Cauley before quickly taking his back. Cauley found himself swarmed by the aggressive Trainer, who targeted the neck and secured a tight rear-naked choke submission to force the tap 2:58 into Round 1.

It was the second straight win for Trainer, who is now 4-1 inside the Bellator cage. Cauley loses for the first time in six pro bouts.

After being interviewed by “Big” John McCarthy, Trainer asked that his girlfriend enter the cage and he proceeded with a marriage proposal.

“Baby girl, I love you so much,” Trainer said. “You are everything to me. I can’t wait to put babies inside of you. Will you do me the honor of being my wife?”

Of course, she said yes.