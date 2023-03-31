Bellator 293 video: Mike Hamel cracks Nick Browne with head kick to set up 42-second knockout

Mike Hamel’s first Bellator finish was worth the wait.

On the preliminary card of Bellator 293 on Friday, Hamel needed just 42 seconds to land a head kick that had Nick Browne reeling en route to a first-round knockout.

Watch the fantastic finish here.

'Magic' Mike Hamel finishes Nick Browne after dropping him with a head kick #Bellator293



(via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/yMQjkzoW3d — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 1, 2023

It took Hamel a few moments to find his range, but when he did, he landed a high kick square on Browne’s chin. The blow visibly rocked Browne, prompting him to instinctively shoot in for a takedown, but this just left him open to follow-up punches from Hamel. After Browne absorbed a few more hard shots, referee Frank Trigg stepped in for the stoppage.

Browne protested Trigg’s call, which came at 0:42 of Round 1.

Hamel won his third straight fight after dropping decisions in his first two Bellator appearances. He finishes a fight for the first time since January 2017.

Browne has now lost two straight.