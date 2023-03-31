 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellator 293 video: Vladimir Tokov blasts Lance Gibson Jr. with perfect counter jab for 62-second knockout

By Alexander K. Lee
Lance Gibson Jr. and Vladimir Tokov
Bellator MMA, Twitter

Vladimir Tokov’s footwork and accuracy were on point in his latest Bellator outing.

With one perfect counter shot, Tokov left opponent Lance Gibson Jr. laid out on the mat in their lightweight bout at Bellator 293 on Friday in Temecula, Calif.

Watch Tokov’s knockout jab here.

Tokov had little trouble outmaneuvering the previously undefeated Gibson, forcing “Fearless” to take a misstep in his direction. When Tokov saw the opening, he fired off a sniper left hand while circling that sent Gibson crashing to the mat. Though Gibson seemed to partially regain his senses, he was in no condition to continue even before Tokov followed him down to land a couple more punches.

Referee Raphael Davis called a stop to the contest 62 seconds into the opening round.

Tokov (8-2) returns to the win column after dropping a split decision to Jay Jay Wilson this past October. His Bellator record now stands at 4-2.

Gibson falls to 7-1 after suffering the first loss of his pro career.

