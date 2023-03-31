Gamebred Boxing 4 weigh-in video

Watch weigh-in video for the Gamebred Boxing 4: Pettis vs. Jones Jr. fight card, which takes place Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Ceremonial weigh-in video goes live at 6 p.m. ET and can be watched above.
In the main event, Anthony Pettis makes his pro boxing debut against the legendary Roy Jones Jr. The bout is contracted to take place at 200 pounds.
Several other MMA stars will weigh in Friday, including former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo, and their respective opponents, Ronaldo Souza and Jeremy Stephens, plus Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany.
See Gamebred Boxing 4 weigh-in results below.
Main card (PPV.com at 9 p.m. ET)
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth
Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns
Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyen
Preliminary Card
Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas
Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell
Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn
