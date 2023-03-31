Gamebred Boxing 4 weigh-in video

Watch weigh-in video for the Gamebred Boxing 4: Pettis vs. Jones Jr. fight card, which takes place Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Ceremonial weigh-in video goes live at 6 p.m. ET and can be watched above.

In the main event, Anthony Pettis makes his pro boxing debut against the legendary Roy Jones Jr. The bout is contracted to take place at 200 pounds.

Several other MMA stars will weigh in Friday, including former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo, and their respective opponents, Ronaldo Souza and Jeremy Stephens, plus Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany.

See Gamebred Boxing 4 weigh-in results below.

Main card (PPV.com at 9 p.m. ET)

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyen

Preliminary Card

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn