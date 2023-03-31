PFL 1 weigh-in video

The 2023 PFL season is ready to roll.

2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes both successfully made weight for Saturday’s PFL 1 season kickoff event, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Loughnane tipped the scales at 146 pounds, while Moraes came in at 145.4.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, 2022 tournament winner Rob Wilkinson weighed in at 205.4 pounds. His opponent, the debuting Thiago Santos, weighed 206 pounds.

Watch video of the ceremonial weigh-ins above at 9 p.m. ET.

All 22 fighters scheduled to compete successfully made weight at Friday’s official morning weigh-ins.

See PFL 1 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brendan Loughnane (146) vs. Marlon Moraes (145.4)

Rob Wilkinson (205.4) vs. Thiago Santos (206)

Krzysztof Jotko (205.4) vs. Will Fleury (205.6)

Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8) vs. Ryoji Kudo (146)

Chris Wade (145.6) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marthin Hamlet (205.6) vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine (205.6)

Josh Silveira (202.8) vs. Sam Kei (206)

Alejandro Flores (145.4) vs. Daniel Torres(146)

Sung Bin Jo (146) vs. Jesus Pinedo (144.6)

Delan Monte (205.4) vs. Ty Flores (206)

Cory Hendricks (205) vs. Impa Kasanganay (205.4)