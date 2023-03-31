Heck of a Morning: What fight could headline UFC 289 in June?

While a lot of the UFC pay-per-view schedule has taken shape, as of now, there is no main event on the slate for UFC 289, which is set to go down on June 10 in a location yet to be announced. What fight could take that slot?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the main event situation for the promotion’s June pay-per-view event, and what could actually be in play. Additionally, listener questions include Stephen Thompson teasing fight news and who potential opponents could be, Jorge Masvidal’s chances against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, the art of the post-victory callout in the UFC, Gamebred Boxing 4, prospects to watch at Friday’s Bellator 293 event, favorite WrestleMania moments, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.