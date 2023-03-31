 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Combat weekend preview show: Bellator 293, PFL 1, Gamebred Boxing, and more

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Although the UFC has a rare weekend off, the combat sports world has plenty of options to keep fans occupied with a plethora of MMA, boxing, and other events sprinkled throughout.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the combat sports weekend, which includes Bellator 293 — headlined by Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel JamesPFL 1 and the main event between Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes, Gamebred Boxing 4, which features Roy Jones Jr. in his final boxing match against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, along with Fight Circus, Wrestlemania 39, and more.

Catch the combat weekend preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

