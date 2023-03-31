Combat weekend preview show: Bellator 293, PFL 1, Gamebred Boxing, and more

Although the UFC has a rare weekend off, the combat sports world has plenty of options to keep fans occupied with a plethora of MMA, boxing, and other events sprinkled throughout.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the combat sports weekend, which includes Bellator 293 — headlined by Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James — PFL 1 and the main event between Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes, Gamebred Boxing 4, which features Roy Jones Jr. in his final boxing match against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, along with Fight Circus, Wrestlemania 39, and more.

Catch the combat weekend preview show above.