Bellator 293 Results: Golm vs. James

MMA Fighting has Bellator 293 results for the Golm vs. James event and more from Friday’s action at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif.
In the main event, Bellator heavyweight contenders Marcelo Golm and Daniel James collide in a five-round battle with title implications.
Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt compete in a women’s featherweight bout in the co-main event.
Get Bellator 293 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt
Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)
Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov
Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego
Adam Piccolotti vs. Mandel Nallo
Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller
Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo
Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins
