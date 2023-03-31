Watch the Bellator 293 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton

Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mandel Nallo

Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo

Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

In the Bellator 293 main event, Bellator heavyweight contenders Marcelo Golm and Daniel James collide in a five-round battle with title implications.