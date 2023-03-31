Cat Zingano ‘can’t really care’ whether or not Cris Cyborg returns to Bellator

Cat Zingano is indifferent when it comes to whether or not current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg re-signs with the promotion.

Zingano faces Leah McCourt in the co-main event of Friday’s Bellator 293 event. Since signing with Bellator, the one-time UFC title challenger has gone 3-0 and appeared to be on a collision course with Cyborg — but the fight never came to fruition.

Now that she has a fight on the books, Zingano is no longer going to worry about whether or not the fight with Cyborg happens.

“At this point, I can’t really care, you know what I mean? Like, it’s hanging on to, I’m doing this or I’m doing that and trying to act like I can expect something hasn’t done anything for me, other than keep me on my toes at times where I should be resting,” Zingano told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know, one minute I’m getting like trolled by her saying, ‘Sign the contract,’ and the other, it’s like, OK, but you don’t even have a contract. So what do you mean?

“I’m not signing the contract [because you’re not signed to Bellator], and I’ve said from the beginning, my only condition is that she tests clean on [with] independent drug testing and I’ll take the exact same test. I just want everything to stay fair. And if she leaves, I can’t care; if she stays, I can’t care. I’ve just got to focus on me and my training and my life, and I guess we’ll see what happens.”

Zingano hoped to be back in the Bellator cage much sooner, but according to “Alpha,” any potential matchups that were being targeted fell through for one reason or another.

As far as title hopes go, Zingano isn’t going to let factors she can’t control cause any negative effects. If there’s a date and an opponent set, Zingano is game, but she admits that the road from her most recent win against Pam Sorenson at Bellator 282 to this Friday has been a bit frustrating.

“So at my last fight — which was June 24th — in all the interviews, I was being told that the winner of that fight was gonna get to fight for the title,” Zingano said. “They were telling me it would be right before the holidays. So [it’s then] June, take a couple of months off and then [I was told my next fight would] probably right before Thanksgiving or Christmas or something like that, and then that got postponed. I think they told me that Cyborg is no longer on contract anymore, so she was gone and, I don’t know, I think they just didn’t really know what to do with that.

“Then, from that point on it was kind of, is this a vacant fight, a vacant title? Is it an interim title? Is it gonna be a title? Is it whatever? And the conversations just kind of kept going everywhere except direct, and they promised me the beginning of January was gonna be the first fight, and then they said February and now here we are in March. So my adrenaline was kind of going the whole time, expecting that I was going to jump into camp and I kept training.

“So I’m glad something came up, and even this, I wasn’t sure if this was gonna be a five-round fight against Leah McCourt, or if it was going to be a three-round regular fight like this because, again, they’re saying Cyborg doesn’t have a contract with Bellator. So, yeah, I’m happy to be getting ready and happy to have this competition coming up.”