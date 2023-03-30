Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr targeted for UFC 289 in June

An all-action featherweight battle is in the works for the UFC’s June pay-per-view event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr is being targeted for UFC 289, which is scheduled to take place on June 10 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout.

In his most recent appearance, Ige snapped a three-fight skid with a nasty second-round knockout of Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67 in January.

Prior to that, “50K” suffered decision losses to recent title challenger Chan Sung Jung, recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett, and surging contender Movsar Evloev.

Landwehr gets his next assignment less than a week after his second-round submission win over Austin Lingo at UFC San Antonio.

“The Train” suggested a matchup with Ige following the win, and now he’ll get his wish as he looks to extend his current UFC win streak to four straight fights.