UFC Charlotte announced for May 13

After more than five years, the UFC is back in Charlotte.

The UFC announced Thursday that its May 13 event will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., with a previously reported light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker expected to headline the event.

This marks the UFC’s first event in Charlotte since Jan. 27, 2018, when a rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson headlined a FOX card. Souza defeated Brunson by first-round knockout. Also on that card, current bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen made his UFC debut with a second-round TKO of Austin Arnett.

The UFC’s most recent trip to North Carolina took place in Raleigh on Jan. 25, 2020. In the main event of that card, Curtis Blaydes defeated former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos by second-round TKO.

Several other bouts have been reported to be taking place at UFC Charlotte, including Matt Brown vs. Court McGee, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida, Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill, and Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry.

See the updated UFC Charlotte lineup below (bout order still to be determined).