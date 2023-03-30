Video: Pearl Gonzalez wears outfit made out of Fruit Rollups to Gamebred Boxing 4 press conference

UFC and BKFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez is just hours away from cutting weight for her upcoming boxing match against Gina Mazany at the Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee, so since she can’t eat right now, she decided to wear some food to the pre-fight press conference.

On Thursday, Gonzalez took to the stage wearing an outfit made completely out of Fruit Rollups, which she later explained came together with the help of her aunt, who also works with her to create unique walkout and fight night outfits that she wears to the ring.

“Well, I’m cutting weight and I can’t eat sweets so I figured why not wear it, right?” Gonzalez said. “So I had my auntie make me this beautiful Fruit Rollup [top]. All my aunties were in the back putting it together, so it’s been a fun journey.

“The hard work’s over, the hard part’s done. I’ve been training. I train in the gym every single day. I work hard. I don’t have a social life. I don’t date. I don’t party. This is my life, so these are the little things that I can do to lighten up the mood, to lighten up my preparation for my weight cut tonight, is wear Fruit Rollups.”

That clip can be seen below (around the 54:35 timestamp of the presser).

As a bonus, Gonzalez even managed to hand out some leftover Fruit Rollups she had on stage with her to the media attending the press conference.

The matchup against Mazany on Saturday actually serves as her third professional boxing match after picking up back-to-back wins in 2022 following a two-fight stint in BKFC. When she first transitioned into bare-knuckle fights and boxing, Gonzalez trained alongside multi-time women’s champion Amanda Serrano at her gym in New York.

Gonzalez will be featured on the main card for Gamebred Boxing 4, with ex-UFC champion Anthony Pettis headlining the show against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.