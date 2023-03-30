Conor McGregor fires back at ‘braindead fool’ Justin Gaethje over UFC title shot comments

Conor McGregor isn’t too happy with Justin Gaethje.

Earlier this month, Gaethje returned to his winning ways, taking home a hard-fought majority decision over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. That win solidified Gaethje’s spot among the lightweight top five and put him potentially one win away from another title shot; however, there could be a Conor McGregor sized hole in that plan.

McGregor’s planned return to the cage later this year against Michael Chandler could see “Notorious” jump the line at lightweight, which led Gaejthe to say that if that happened, he would probably quit the sport. And of course, that didn’t sit well with McGregor.

This braindead fool got a title shot off of one single win and it was vs chandler. Yet he will quit and retire if I get the same thing. Classic gathje bird brain. #Jackass Two Title attempt. No wins. #geathje https://t.co/tKkoZsPIa5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 30, 2023

Though he remains the biggest star in MMA, McGregor has had a rough go of things inside the cage since winning the lightweight title in 2016. Since then, he’s 1-3 in MMA, with his lone win being a welterweight contest against Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Most recently, McGregor lost a pair of bouts to Dustin Poirier, the second of which ended when he shattered his leg in the first round.

Since then, McGregor has been in recovery, but is expected to face Chandler later this year, after coaching opposite the former Bellator champion on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.