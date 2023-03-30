MMA Fighting has Bellator 293 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

In the main event, heavyweight contenders Marcelo Golm and Daniel James have to make the limit of 266 pounds (including a one-pound allowance for a non-title contest).

Featherweights Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt face off in the co-main event.

The Bellator 293 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 293 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Golm (257.6) vs. Daniel James (265.4)

Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Leah McCourt (145.4)

John Salter (185.8) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Justin Montalvo (154.4)

Sullivan Cauley (205.8) vs. Luke Trainer (205.2)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Christian Edwards (237.8) vs. Rakim Cleveland (240.4)

Lance Gibson Jr. (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.2)

Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Josh San Diego (146)

Joey Davis (169.2) vs. Jeff Creighton (169.8)

Pam Sorenson (145.2) vs. Sara Collins (145.8)

Adam Piccolotti (156) vs. Mandel Nallo (154.8)

Maria Henderson (115.4) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (115.4)

Bryce Meredith (135.6) vs. Brandon Carrillo (135.4)

Randi Field (120) vs. Ashley Cummins (119.2) — 120-pound catchweight bout

Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Nick Browne (155.6)

Officials announced Thursday that a main card welterweight bout between Rustam Khabilov and Jaleel Willis has been cancelled. Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo was promoted from the preliminaries to the main card.