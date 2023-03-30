Heck of a Morning: How high are the stakes for Israel Adesanya at UFC 287?

Israel Adesanya has a lot to fight for when he faces his longtime nemesis Alex Pereira in his bid to regain the UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 287 next Saturday in Miami. A win could set up a massive third championship bout, or other interesting short-term avenues should he be successful, but where would Adesanya go with a second straight loss?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck tries to find answers to that very interesting question ahead of the UFC’s next pay-per-view extravaganza. Additionally, listener questions include Khabib Nurmagomedov’s greatness, comparing Stipe Miocic getting the next heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones to Colby Covington getting a shot at Leon Edwards for the welterweight strap, Benson Henderson and the sport’s most underappreciated fighters, judging in MMA, and much more.

