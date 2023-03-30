Between the Links: Cory Sandhagen’s big win, Texas blunders, Gamebred Boxing 4, Bellator 293, more

Cory Sandhagen looked incredible in a dominant victory over Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Antonio — at least that’s how it looked to all who watched it with the exception of one judge, capping off a miserable weekend for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Sandhagen’s fantastic performance, his callout of Merab Dvalishvili, and where Vera goes from the loss. Additionally, they’ll discuss the Texas commission’s awful weekend from the judging on the UFC card to the frightening officiating blunder at Fury FC 73 the night prior, Donald Cerrone getting the nod for the UFC Hall of Fame, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing card this Saturday featuring a slew of MMA fighters competing in boxing matches, Friday’s Bellator 293 event, the PFL’s 2023 season kickoff this weekend, and more.

This week, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew banter about the top stories in combat sports and beyond.

