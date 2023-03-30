Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria expected to headline UFC event on June 17

One-time UFC interim title challenger Josh Emmett will battle fast-rising featherweight contender Ilia Topuria in a five-round main event scheduled for a UFC card on June 17.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Álvaro Colmenero on Twitter.

The fight serves as Emmett’s return to action after he came up short in his bid to win the interim UFC featherweight title back in February. Emmett ultimately fell to Yair Rodriguez in the second round at UFC 284 and halted his five-fight win streak, which included victories over Calvin Kattar, Shane Burgos and Dan Ige.

As for Topuria, the undefeated 26-year-old featherweight seeks another high-profile win as he continues his march toward title contention. Most recently, Topuria dispatched Bryce Mitchell in impressive fashion with a second-round arm-triangle choke submission at UFC 282 to move his record to 13-0 overall.

Topuria could find himself staring at a shot at the championship if he can get through Emmett when they meet in June.

As of now, the UFC hasn’t officially announced the June 17 card or the location where its expected to take place.