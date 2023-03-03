Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Conor McGregor, ultra-jacked Jake Gyllenhaal film ‘Road House’ scene after UFC 285 weigh-ins By MMA Fighting Newswire Mar 3, 2023, 8:41pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor and an extra muscled Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a scene from the upcoming remake of “Roadhouse” after UFC 285’s ceremonial weigh-ins. Watch that video above. Get the latest gear Jon Jones Authentic Walkout Jersey UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane Main Event T-Shirt UFC 285 Shevchenko vs. Grasso Co-Main Event T-Shirt Ciryl Gane Crest T-Shirt Jon Jones Icon Graphic T-Shirt Jon Jones Electrifying Graphic T-Shirt Valentina Shevchenko Crest T-Shirt Alexa Grasso Mexico T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting UFC 285 final faceoffs: Jones has tense staredown with Gane, McGregor makes cameo Jon Jones fires back at critics after debuting new heavyweight physique: ‘Good thing it’s not a bodybuilding competition’ UFC 285 weigh-in results: Jon Jones records 248 pounds for heavyweight debut, Geoff Neal misses by 4 pounds Morning Report: Israel Adesanya picking Ciryl Gane over Jon Jones: ‘This is a guy to wake up for’ Jon Jones explains why he considers Ciryl Gane most incomplete heavyweight at top of division Bo Nickal reveals wrestling session with Jon Jones before UFC 285 Loading comments...
