ONE Championship video: Lawrence Phillips destroys Ben Parker in 18 seconds with unbelievable slam knockout

Lawrence Phillips just scored a slam knockout that might go down as one of the best of 2023 when it’s all said and done.

At a ONE Championship Friday Fights event in Bangkok, Phillips absolutely manhandled opponent Ben Parker with a highlight-reel slam that left Parker unconscious 18 seconds into the fight.

After taking a kick to the body, Parker moved in to close the distance, which proved to be a grave error as Phillips immediately secured a body lock and lifted Parker into the air. Phillips proceeded to throw Parker hard to the mat, immediately standing up when he saw that the fight was over.

That’s two straight first-round finishes to kick off Phillips’ pro career. In his MMA debut this past February, he beat Dan Trejo via first-round knockout.

Parker, 40, was making his pro debut.

ONE Friday Fights 7 is available for free replay on YouTube.