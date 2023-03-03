UFC 285 preview show: Jon Jones’ moment of truth has finally arrived

Jon Jones is heading back to the UFC octagon on Saturday for the first time in over three years. Jones is tasked with taking on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, one that certainly has the shadow of former champ Francis Ngannou looming over it. Can Jones get it done, or will Gane have the title wrapped around his waist at the end of UFC 285?

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee as they preview the fascinating Jones vs. Gane main event matchup, the storylines and questions attached to it, what to expect from an all-time great who hasn’t competed in over 36 months and is making his heavyweight debut, plus more. Additionally, they preview the flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, Bo Nickal’s octagon debut, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal, Mateusz Gamrot facing Jalin Turner, and more.

Catch the UFC 285 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.