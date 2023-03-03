Morning Report: Israel Adesanya picking Ciryl Gane over Jon Jones: ‘This is a guy to wake up for’

Israel Adesanya’s pick is in for the big UFC 285 main event.

MMA’s arguably greatest fighter of all-time is finally back after a lengthy hiatus, making a long-awaited fight fan dream come true. Jon Jones will debut in the heavyweight division, attempting to capture vacant UFC gold tomorrow night opposite Ciryl Gane, and everyone’s questions surrounding “Bones” will be answered.

Jones departed the light heavyweight division after a close and hard-fought unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020. The win capped off a relatively lackluster string of performances for the legend compared to what fans grew accustomed to seeing. Jones has since alluded to having lost some motivation and “fear” as a dominant reigning champion, therefore, leading to his transition to a new weight class. For the former middleweight titleholder Adesanya, he feels all the factors around Jones will provide an uphill battle.

“If you want to wake up for a guy in the morning, this is the guy,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Ciryl Gane, ‘Bon Gamin,’ he’s game. This is a guy to wake up for. I think cause of activity, to be honest, and who he is, I’m gonna go Ciryl, but I won’t be surprised if ‘Bones’ wins.”

Gane has also held UFC gold in his still-young 12-fight MMA career, capturing an interim crown in 2021. The Frenchman came up short in his undisputed bid vs. Francis Ngannou early last year, but started strong and had many believing he would cruise to a victory.

Unfortunately for Gane, Ngannou handed him his first and only loss via a unanimous decision. Gane has since rebounded with a wild third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa this past September in his home country, displaying that he’s very much still a heavyweight to be reckoned with.

“I can’t front, this is that fight,” Adesanya said. “Jones out for three years, Gane’s been active he’s a ‘new’ breed of heavyweight. He’s light on his feet, very, very mixed striking, good grappling. People forget just cause Francis took him down, but I think that’s the element of surprise as well. Francis is strong as f*** and knows how to wrestle, so when Gane wasn’t expecting it, he thought he was gonna have to bang with Francis cause that’s what Francis is known for.

“Gane can grapple, man. The way he fights as a heavyweight, he’s so light. He does the oblique kick well, great footwork, good submissions so far. Real random ones, like a heel hook. Good leg kicks as well.”

While Adesanya and Jones have had some personal differences and back-and-forths on social media during Jones’ absence, “The Last Stylebender” still respects the abilities of the former light heavyweight king. Ultimately, Adesanya feels his fellow striking sensation, Gane, must be taken seriously.

“Jones’ wrestling, that’s his superpower, isn’t it?” Adesanya said. “And range control. The thing is three years, bro. Three years away from the game is a hard ask for any man just to be away from fighting for that long. There’s a few — special few — that can actually f*** off and come back and still look great, and I feel like Jon’s one of them.

“But again, when you talk about special few fighters, trust me, Ciryl’s one of those guys as well.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I have a feeling this fight will end up being much less competitive in either direction than I think we would hope for it to be. So many questions!

Happy Friday, gang. Enjoy the chaos of 285. Thanks for reading and thanks for the torch, Jed.

