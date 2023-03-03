UFC 285 weigh-in video

At the UFC 285 official weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will have to hit the 265-pound weight limit for their vacant heavyweight title fight.

The UFC 285 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins are at 7 p.m. ET.

The UFC 285 weigh-in results are below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan (171)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)